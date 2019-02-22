Inside Coin World: Altered date creates fake 1892-S dollar

Although the date reads “1892,” the coin was originally an 1882-S Morgan dollar altered to resemble the much rare 1892-S Morgan dollar.

Detecting Counterfeits: Fake 1892-S Morgan dollar

The 1892-S Morgan dollar is rare in high grades, making it a pricey key date and, as Michael Fahey explains in his “Detecting Counterfeits” column, a regular target for counterfeiters.

The coin featured this week started out as a genuine Morgan dollar — one dated 1882-S. The counterfeiter took the coin, removed the second 8 in the date and then added a 9 as a replacement to create the altered date fake.

However, diagnostics identified for the 1882-S and 1892-S Morgan dollars enable an expert to determine that the coin is not a genuine 1892-S. To learn more about those characteristics, see Michael’s column in the Sept. 9 issue of Coin World, and nowhere else.

Coin Values Spotlight: 1903 gold dollars

To celebrate the 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition, Congress authorized two commemorative gold dollars, resurrecting a denomination that had not been used in more than a decade. In his “Coin Values Spotlight” column for the Sept. 9 issue of Coin World, Chris Bulfinch explores the two coins.

One bears a portrait of Thomas Jefferson, president when the United States purchased Louisiana from France. The other bears a portrait of William McKinley, who had been assassinated in 1901. The coins share a common reverse.

To learn more about the coins and the market for them during the last 10 years, be sure to read Chris' column, found only in the print and digital editions of the Sept. 9 Coin World.

Found in Rolls: ‘Conserving’ roll finds

In his monthly “Found in Rolls” column, Bill O'Rourke generally shares his latest discoveries, whether they be silver half dollars, world coins or tokens, salted away among the coins usually found in circulation. In the latest column, however, he describes his experiments on several pieces that were in rather poor condition.

One was a piece found in a roll of cents that was so dark and discolored that its denomination or type could not be determined at first glance. After Bill used a rotating wire brush on the coin (not recommended for valuable coins!), he determined it to be a Roosevelt dime.

To learn more about the other coins he found and “conserved,” be sure to read his latest column, found only in the print and digital editions of Coin World.

