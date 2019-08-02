The Mint struck two die marriages for the 1814 Classic Head cent, with the most obvious differences being the 4 in the date.

Coin Values Spotlight: 1814 Classic Head cents

The 1814 Classic Head cents were the last of that design and the last large cents to be issued until early 1816. In his “Coin Values Spotlight” column for the Sept. 16 issue of Coin World, Paul Gilkes explores the coin.

The Mint produced two different die marriages for the coin from two different obverse dies and two different reverse dies. The easiest way to distinguish between the marriages is to look at the date. One has a Crosslet 4 in the date and other bears a Plain 4 in the date.

To learn more about the two die marriages and the other differences between the two varieties, read Paul’s column in the Sept. 16 Coin World.

Numismatic Bookie: A bean baker’s collection

Loren Parmelee was an important early collector of U.S. coins, who made a fortune as a bean baker in Boston. In his “Numismatic Bookie” column in the Sept. 16 issue of Coin World, Joel J. Orosz examines the man and explores how a poorly prepared auction catalog cost him dearly.

Parmelee chose to sell his collection, which he had assembled by for years buying the best collections of other collectors, in 1890. The auction catalog for the collection, however, was poorly done: It was organized by date rather than by denomination, and the lot descriptions were sparse. The results of the auction were underwhelming and he lost money on many of his coins.

To learn more about the collection, his collection and the auction, and to discover what his 1804 Draped Bust silver dollar sold for, read Joel’s column in Coin World.

Coin Lore: A numismatist’s D-Day story

Julius Reiver was one of the most noted numismatists of the second half of the 20th century, writing numerous articles and books on coins. He also served in the United States Army during World War II, where he participated in several of the major battles of the war.

Gerald Tebben, writing in his “Coin Lore” column, tells of Reiver’s experiences in the D-Day battle in western France in June 1944. Reiver commanded an anti-aircraft battery and upon landing on the beach on June 7, 1944, led a team that shot down numerous German aircraft.

See Gerry’s column to read more about this collector and war hero, found only in the print and digital editions of the Sept. 16 Coin World.

