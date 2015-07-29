Pricing determined for American Liberty, High Relief gold coin

The 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin goes on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Daylight Time July 30, priced at $1,490 each.

The price of the 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin when it debuts at noon Eastern Daylight Time July 30 will be $1,490.

After the initial release, the price will be subject to change based on the fluctation in the price of gold. Pricing is based on the pricing grid for U.S. coins containing gold or platinum.

The maximum product limit is 50,000 coins, and the limit for household orders is 50 coins.

The coins will be offered only through the Mint's website and by telephone at 800-872-6468. Hearing and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may call 888-321-6468.

The Mint will not be offering the coins at the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money Aug. 11 to 15 in Rosemont, Ill., even if the coin is still available at that time, according to U.S. Mint officials.