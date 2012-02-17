Infantry silver dollar sales begin

Sales by the U.S. Mint of the 2012-W Infantry silver dollar in Proof and Uncirculated versions, including a version housed in a limited-edition Defenders of Freedom set, began at noon Eastern Time Feb. 16.

The commemorative silver dollar is limited to a maximum release of 350,000 coins across all ordering options under provisions of the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center Commemorative Coin Act, Public Law 110-357.

The introductory sales period runs through 5 p.m. Eastern Time March 19, after which regular issue prices will be in effect.

The Proof silver dollar is offered at the introductory price of $49.95, which increases to $54.95 for the regular issue price. The Uncirculated version was introduced at $44.95 each, with the regular price at $49.95.

The Defenders of Freedom set is offered at one price, $51.95, for both the introductory and regular sales.

Both the Proof and Uncirculated coins are being struck at the West Point Mint and bear the W Mint mark.

The Defenders of Freedom set, limited to 50,000 units, incorporates a Proof 2012-W Infantry dollar mounted in a custom folder enhanced with a quote by President John F. Kennedy, the U.S. Army motto and a replica dog tag on a miniature chain.

Orders for the Defenders of Freedom set will be limited to 100 sets per household for the first week of sales. At the end of this period, the United States Mint will re-evaluate this limit and extend, adjust or remove it.

No household order limits will be imposed for the remaining products.

A 2012 Infantry silver dollar launch event took place Feb. 17 at Fort Benning during the graduation ceremony of Fox Company, 2d Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, at Parade Field, located within the National Infantry Museum & Solider Center in Columbus, Ga. Coins were available for sale after the event.

The Infantry dollar’s obverse is designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Master Designer Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso. It features a modern Infantry soldier on rocky ground charging forward and beckoning the troops to follow, symbolizing the “Follow Me” motto of the Infantry.

The reverse, featuring the crossed rifles branch insignia of the Infantry, was designed by AIP Associate Designer Ronald D. Sanders and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Norman E. Nemeth.

The purchase price of each coin includes a $10 surcharge. The surcharge, after the U.S. Mint recoups its production costs, is to be paid to the National Infantry Foundation for the purpose of establishing an endowment to support the maintenance of the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center following its completion.

Orders for the Infantry dollar are being accepted online at www.usmint.gov/catalog and by telephone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468.

All domestic orders will be assessed a $4.95 fee for shipping and handling costs. ¦