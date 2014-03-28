Industry Council for Tangible Assets announces new logo

The new logo for the Industry Council for Tangible Assets has three components: the logotype, the symbol and the slogan.

The Industry Council for Tangible Assets announced has adopted a new logo.

In a March 27, 2014, press release, executive director Kathy McFadden wrote, “For 30 years, the ICTA logo hasn't been updated and now is the perfect time for a change. This is an incredibly exciting year for ICTA as we prepare to release our new membership association software, new website, new purpose and mission statements, new marketing materials as well as the launch of State Net® — a legislative and regulatory tracking service. You will see a common look and feel across our association that represents a new era for ICTA, so our logo should change to visually highlight this new beginning.”

She added: “The ICTA brand is about much more than logos, websites, or marketing materials. We are lucky to play a role in the businesses of our members every day. The ways members experience our services are our most important ‘brand impressions’. That’s why the new ICTA logo takes its inspiration from our services while drawing upon the heritage of our brand’s ideals.”

The logo has three components: the logotype, the symbol and the slogan.

For the logotype ICTA a bold font standing straight and upward framed against a backdrop implying strength and stability was used.

The symbol, a Capitol dome, represents the group’s advocacy of its top priorities and fair business practices to legislators and agencies nationwide.

The “Your Industry Watchdog” slogan denotes that ICTA seeks to protect the industry.

McFadden wrote, “We’re excited about the new logo, but more importantly about this new era in which we’re envisioning how our services help as the political, legislative and regulatory watchdog for the collective rare coin, precious metal, currency and collectibles industry.”

Visit ICTA online at www.ictaonline.org.