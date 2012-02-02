Indiana (Pa.) Coin Club sponsoring March 10 coin show

The Indiana (Pa.) Coin Club will be sponsoring its 54th Annual Spring coin show March 10, at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 E. Pike Road, Indiana, PA 15701.

The show, in its first year at the S&T Bank Arena, will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admittance is free to the public.

At least 36 dealer tables will be on hand, manned by coin dealers from Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia, offering coins, paper money, tokens, bullion and other numismatic items for sale.

The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists is sponsoring a “Coins 4 Kids” program at 1:00 p.m. Children, who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, will be offered free coins, albums and books along with information on coins, paper money and tokens.

For more information, contact bourse chairman John F. Busovicki by mail at 510 Walcott St., Clymer, PA 15728-1427, or by telephone at 724-254-2471. ¦