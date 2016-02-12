US Coins

Should 'In God We Trust' get the boot?

Should "In God We Trust" be taken off U.S. coins and paper money? We asked our Facebook fans, and they responded with a ton of interesting opinions.

Original images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

We asked our Facebook fans about what they thought about the idea of removing the motto "In God We Trust" from U.S. coins and paper money. 

We got a lot of feedback. Click on the voice bubble icon in the post below to read through the comments. 

Community Comments

Headlines