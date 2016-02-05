'In God We Trust' lawsuit focus of week's top story

A lawsuit seeking to take “In God We Trust” off U.S. coins and paper money was the focus of the week's top story.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. What’s going on with the U.S. Mint and its many packaging problems?: The United States Mint’s packaging woes keep getting worse and they need to stop, Managing Editor William T. Gibbs writes.

4. 1953-D Jefferson 5-cent piece in MS-67 full steps: Market Analysis: While not the rarest issue with full steps, this 1953-D Jefferson 5-cent piece graded PCGS MS-67 full steps is rare in such a high grade and it is the finest known.

3. $6,462.50 for MS-68 full steps 2011-D Jefferson 5-cent coin: Market Analysis: Collectors continue to pay big money for finest known coins for inclusion in grading service Registry Sets, where collectors can list their collection and compete against one another for the top collection.

2. Examining inflation of grading: Q. David Bowers: “The more things change, the more they are the same,” it has been said. Not necessarily so with numismatics, especially grading. Gradeflation has taken over.

1. Federal lawsuit seeks removal of 'In God We Trust' from coins, notes: Does the phrase “In God We Trust” force God onto atheists in absence of a compelling government interest? California attorney Michael Newdow thinks that it does.

