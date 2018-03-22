This is fourth of a six-part series that takes you behind of the scenes to watch preparations for marketing the material retrieved in 2014 from the historic shipwreck:

In mid-February Coin World senior editor Paul Gilkes spent a few hours at the headquarters of the Professional Coin Grading Service, speaking with Robert Evans, the chief scientist and historian on two separate sets of explorations of the wreck site of the SS Central America.

In the video above, Evans shifts toward some of the other pieces found in the wreckage and how they’re handled. In particular, he highlights a weathered chunk of quartz veined with gold, what is essentially “a piece of the mother lode” from California’s gold country, ore with characteristics no longer easily found there.

Below are a few related narratives that we've shared with you over the past few years that speak to the magnitude of this treasure.

Ship of Gold, part 2, ready for another numismatic voyage SS Central America treasure salvaged in 2014 to go on public display.

SS Central America site reveals more treasure with more than 2,000 U.S. gold coins found since April For treasure seekers, it is hard to resist a lost cargo of gold.