This is fifth of a six-part series that takes you behind of the scenes to watch preparations for marketing material retrieved in 2014 from the historic shipwreck:

In mid-February Coin World senior editor Paul Gilkes spent a few hours at the headquarters of the Professional Coin Grading Service, speaking with Robert Evans, the chief scientist and historian on two separate sets of explorations of the wrecksite of the SS Central America.

Here, Evans speaks about what was discovered in the SS Central America's safe, found in a field of debris close to the main shipwreck. He explains how raw gold was transformed into ingots. The prospect of transforming gold finds into personal fortunes was the direct motivation for much of the California gold rush.

