Will the secondary market for the Proof 2017-S American Eagle silver dollar change dramatically after Oct. 5? This question sparked reader interest this week, making it the most read post on Coin World.

It’s that time of the week again, as we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. A crocodile, a sphinx and much more grace this prized Hadrian gold aureus: This $67,000+ gold aureus led a group of 40 coins that covers a century-long span during the peak of the Roman Imperial period from A.D. 60 to 160.

4. Price of American Liberty 225th Anniversary Silver Four-Medal set is $199.95: The price for the American Liberty 225th Anniversary Silver Four-Medal set to be issued by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Oct. 19 is $199.95.

3. With hurricanes here, and more looming, how should collectors protect their coins?: In 2010, Susan L. Maltby laid out options for protecting your coins when disasters occur. In light of the recent hurricanes, we’d like to refresh your memory.

2. Would you buy a Quarter Pounder with a McDonald’s $5 note?: A French artist revisits an old concept and offers fresh takes on paper money design ideas for corporations like McDonald’s and Facebook.

1. What will next set do to market for the Proof 2017-S American Eagle silver dollar?: Will the market for the Proof 2017-S American Eagle silver dollar change dramatically when more examples of the coin become available in the 2017-S Limited Edition Silver Proof set?

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter