Illuminating response

Thanks for the illuminating commentary in the “Readers Ask” column in the April 28 issue of Coin World, from Heritage’s Mark Borckardt about the history of the Proof 1840 to 1849 half cents.

It’s especially tantalizing when what happened far in the past garners contrary interpretations from specialists about what may have actually happened. The origins of the recently discovered California gold hoard are another good example.

It’s always enjoyable and educational reading Coin World.