US Coins
Ike Presidential dollar coin cover inaugural sales May 5
- Published: Mar 23, 2015, 5 AM
First Day Coin Covers featuring 2015 Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential dollars will be available to collectors beginning May 5.
The 2015 Dwight D. Eisenhower $1 Coin Cover containing circulation-quality Presidential dollars from both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints goes on sale May 5 from the U.S. Mint.
The two-coin numismatic product, offered at $19.95, is part of the U.S. Mint's American Presidency $1 Coin Cover Series.
Incorporated within the full-color philatelic cachet are circulating production strikes of the Eisenhower dollars dated 2014-D and 2015-P from the first day of production, respectively from the Denver Mint on Dec. 18, 2014, and Philadelphia Mint on Dec. 15, 2014.
The cover also bears a postmark for Eisenhower's birthplace of Denison, Tex., and is dated May 5, 2015, for the first day of issue.
