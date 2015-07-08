Ike Chronicles set and High Relief gold not launched at ANA

Despite market speculation to the contrary, sales for neither the 2015 Coin & Chroncles Set - Dwight D. Eisenhower nor the 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin will be launched at the Aug. 11 to 15 American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

The 2015 Coin & Chroncles set - Dwight D. Eisenhower set will launch online Aug. 11 during the ANA convention, but not live at the Mint booth.

Furthermore, Adam Stump, the deputy director for the Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, said via email that the American Liberty, High Relief gold coin will go on sale online and by telephone at noon Eastern Daylight Time July 30. The coin has a product limit of 50,000 and as of July 8, no household ordering restrictions were in place.

If the American Liberty gold coin is not sold out by the time the World's Fair of Money opens, the Mint will offer the coin for sale at the convention, Stump said.

Because of anticipated high demand, those wanting to purchase the Eisenhower Coin & Chroncles set should be on the Mint's website by noon EDT Aug. 11 when sales launch, Stump said. The set will be offered only online and by telephone, and will not be offered at the ANA convention, he said. The product is currently limited to an issue of 17,000 sets, Stump said.

Stump said the Eisenhower set will have a household ordering limit, but the limit had not yet been determined as of July 8.

The Eisenhower set, to be offered at $57.95, is scheduled to contain a Reverse Proof 2015-P Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential dollar, a silver Eisenhower Presidential medal and a postage stamp bearing Eisenhower's likeness. The Reverse Proof dollar and silver medal are available only in the set.

The 2015 Coin & Chronicles Set – Harry S. Truman, which also had a product limit of 17,000, sold out of its authorization within 15 minutes after going on sale June 25.