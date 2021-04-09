ICTA rebranded as National Coin and Bullion Association

The Industry Council for Tangible Assets is being rebranded as the National Coin & Bullion Association.

After more than 36 years known as the Industry Council for Tangible Assets, the trade organization is rebranding itself the National Coin and Bullion Association, complete with a new logo, renewed dedication and a revamped website.

NCBA executive director David Crenshaw said the main reason for the rebranding is to focus on the core mission of being dedicated to the needs of the numismatic and precious metals communities.

“We do not represent the broad range of collectible tangible assets that our name implies, which could include anything from antiques to postage stamps to memorabilia to fine wines, and much more,” Crenshaw emphasizes.

The organization will continue to use the “Industry Council for Tangible Assets” as the registered business name, Crenshaw said.

“We’ve registered a ‘doing business as’ (DBA) for the National Coin & Bullion Association,” he said.

The website’s online address or URL will remain https://www.ictaonline.org/. Four new online domain names have been added to redirect members and other interested parties to the existing, revamped website. They are nationalcoinandbullionassociation.org; nationalcoinandbullionassoc.org; nationalcoinbullionassociation.org; and nationalcoinbullionassoc.org.

“Unfortunately, the new name’s acronym or a workable variation of it was not available,” Crenshaw said. “For now, we are also keeping our ictaonline.org email addresses.

“However, we may eventually create matching email addresses using nationalcoinandbullionassociation.org, but that makes for an awful long email address for someone to type.”

During the more than 36 years under the ICTA banner, the organization has, according to Crenshaw, “been promoting and safeguarding the interests of our members and serving as the numismatic industry watchdog over federal and state governments in the United States to maintain a favorable legislative and regulatory climate. Over the years we have grown to better address the needs that have always been our focus:

“1. Providing a medium through which our members may confer, consult, cooperate with, and educate government and other agencies to achieve solutions for problems that affect their businesses

“2. Offering our members assistance and information on new and existing laws and regulations, and promoting harmony and cooperation among our members to advance the welfare of the numismatic and precious-metals bullion communities.”

Crenshaw explains that the new NCBA logo addresses the three themes of the mission statement — Taxation, Advocacy and Education.

The renaming to NCBA was recommended to the ICTA executive committee by director Max Spiegel, president of the Certified Collectibles Group, the parent to Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and associated collectibles entities. The executive committee approved the organization’s name change.

The new NCBA logo was designed by Heritage Auctions’ numismatic marketing manager Denice Brackemyre and senior art director Chris Britton.

