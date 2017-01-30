Former Coin World editor Beth Deisher has been named director of an Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force committee formed by the Industry Council for Tangible Assets.

The Industry Council for Tangible Assets board of directors approved at their Jan. 4 board meeting the formation of an Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force committee to mobilize law enforcement resources to protect the integrity of U.S. coinage by educating officials on the economic impact and growing threat counterfeit circulating, collectible, and bullion coins pose to the collecting community as well as the public at large.

The board also approved the hiring of Beth Deisher as director of anti-counterfeiting. The committee and Beth’s salary will be financed by donations to a separate, dedicated fund.

The Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force (ACTF) was formally established January 6 during a meeting in Fort Lauderdale attended and fully supported by numismatic community leaders and associations that attended an August 8, 2016, summit to assess the harmful effects of counterfeit coins entering U.S. markets from China, Russia, Eastern European countries, and the need for action to address the problem.

“ICTA stepped forward to launch the task force and provide management oversight because it allows the quickest path forward to get the task force up and running,” said ICTA Chairman Philip N. Diehl.

“Beth has assisted me every step of the way in the formation of the task force. ICTA and the dealer/collector communities are very fortunate to have her on our staff. She will be a tremendous asset,” said Kathy McFadden, ICTA executive director.

Deisher was editor of Coin World for 27 years and has remained active in numismatics through writing and presenting educational forums since her retirement from Coin World in 2012. She was inducted into the Numismatic Hall of Fame in 2013.

In 2008 Coin World teamed with The New York Times to publish the first major series on counterfeit coins made in China entering the U.S. marketplace. In 2009 Deisher and Dr. Gregory Dubay team-taught classes on Chinese counterfeits during the American Numismatic Association’s Summer Seminar and during the World’s Fair of Money. Subsequently she has presented several educational workshops and forums on Chinese counterfeits regionally throughout the nation.

For information about donating to support the work of the task force, contact Deisher at 567-202-1795 or email her at beth.deisher@ictaonline.org. Make checks payable to ICTA Anti-Counterfeiting, P.O. Box 237, Dacula, GA 30019.