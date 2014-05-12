ICG offers 'educational slab' service for altered, fake coins

ICG is now encapsulating altered and counterfeit coins for educational purposes.

Independent Coin Graders is now offering an “educational slab” for altered and counterfeit coins.

ICG will encapsulate altered and counterfeit coins to be used for educational purposes only.

The firm has received an increased number of requests from collectors and numismatic educators for this service, according to a news release.

F. Michael Fazzari, an authenticator and grader at ICG, recounts several occasions where a particularly useful counterfeit specimen has become worn or damaged in a seminar due to an accident or careless handling.

The new educational slab will prevent mishandling in the future “while ensuring collectors and dealers are not fooled into thinking a coin is authentic because of the slab,” according to the news release.

The new encapsulation has a yellow label incorporating the word “fake” in four languages in the background. The coin’s ICG serial number is on the label’s reverse along with the text, “For Educational Purposes Only.”

During a test period starting in January 2014, ICG has slabbed nearly 100 coins for display and for customer’s educational needs, according to the news release.

The service is now available upon request. Customers wishing any coins in their submission that ICG determines to be counterfeits be encapsulated rather than returned “raw” will need to write “Use Educational Slab If Non-Genuine” on the submission form.

Customers will be charged at the selected tier price plus an additional $7 for each coin slabbed in this new holder.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.icgcoin.com or telephone the grading service at 877-221-4424.