HWAC pony saloon token

This Pony Saloon token sold for $130 at auction March 29, 2014. James H. Marrs opened the saloon in Tombstone, Arizona Territory, in the late 1800s. The brass token was “good for” 12½- cents when spent at the saloon.

Tombstone is a name that resonates with fans of the American west. The Arizona town was founded in 1879 by Ed Schieffelin in what was then Pima County, Arizona Territory. The town grew largely because of the town’s mines, which produced millions of dollars worth of silver bullion, making the region the most productive silver district in Arizona.

Tombstone is also known as the site of the gunfight at the O.K. Corral. The Earp brothers — Virgil, Wyatt, Morgan and Warren Earp — arrived in Tombstone around 1880. They had ongoing conflicts with outlaws Ike and Billy Clanton and Frank and Tom McLaury. The conflict eventually escalated into a shootout Oct. 26, 1881, during which the lawmen killed Tom McLaury, Frank McLaury and Billy Clanton. The three men were buried in the town’s Boothill Graveyard.

