CCAC also rejects 2013 Ohio quarter designs

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee voted to reject all three proposed designs for the planned 2013 Oliver Hazard Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial quarter dollar after it deadlocked on how to revise one design featuring a statue of the American naval hero and an Ohio peace memorial marking the Battle of Lake Erie in the War of 1812.

Meeting in Washington on Nov. 29, the committee initially could muster only seven votes in favor of one of the three proposed designs for the Ohio coin. That was four votes short of the 11 votes needed for a favorable recommendation to Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner. The panel then voted 4 to 3 to reject all designs for the Ohio coin.

The CCAC’s vote to reject the designs leaves the next move up to Richard A. Peterson, the Mint’s deputy director. He must decide whether to press ahead with the two panels’ suggestions that the U.S. Mint’s three proposed designs are seriously flawed or request that artists provide additional designs for consideration.

The Commission of Fine Arts also declined to back any of the designs.

Two of the three proposed designs for the Ohio coin, featuring the flags of the United States, Canada and Great Britain, were rejected by the CCAC on the grounds that they fail to show deference to the U.S. flag.

Ohio quarter dollar discussion

“Let’s establish this. You blew it on this one,” Donald Scarinci, a New Jersey lawyer and medals specialist, complained as the panel discussed the three proposed designs for the Perry’s Victory coins. “This is a part of the U.S. Mint’s past.

“There is nothing artistic here. Nobody could think anything is good here,” he said.

CCAC chair Gary Marks, city administrator of Ketchum, Idaho, said he did not approve of having a foreign flag on a U.S. coin and two of the designs for the Perry coin have the flags of Canada and Great Britain on them. “It’s going to be a problem,” he warned.

But Mike Moran of Colorado, the committee’s newest member, said he had visited the Ohio site and found “there’s not a lot there. You did as well as you could.”

The third design shows a statue of Perry, the American naval hero, inside the visitors center and the 352-foot-high Doric column outside a glass window. But CCAC members complained that the design makes it appear as if Perry is trapped in a jail cell with the towering Peace Memorial barely visible through the windowpanes.

The committee at first appeared likely to vote for removal of the windowpanes from the design and moving the monument into clear view. But that move failed to gain backing.

The Perry impasse was the highlight of a daylong CCAC meeting that saw the panel make recommendations to Geithner on multiple coin programs.

It also recommended three new coin programs to Congress, suggesting a commemorative silver dollar in 2015 to mark the 150th anniversary of the 13th Amendment, and two coin programs in 2016, one an eight-coin half dollar series to celebrate the cross-country Route 66 highway, and a silver dollar and a copper-nickel clad half dollar to mark the 150th anniversary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

America the Beautiful quarters

For the 2013 America the Beautiful quarter dollar series, the panel supported a design showing an image of the 3,490-foot-high Mount Chocorua in the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire. It drew the 11 points out of a possible 21 to qualify as endorsed by the panel. The Commission of Fine Arts backed a design showing a grove of white birch trees, a design that a CCAC member said is “too busy.”

A design showing a gnarled bristlecone pine, one of the oldest trees in North America, from the Great Basin National Park in Nevada, won overwhelming support from the committee. It drew 17 of a possible 21 points. The CFA also endorsed this design.

A design showing an aerial view of the four presidents on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial won the panel’s endorsement for the quarter dollar to celebrate that South Dakota site. The CFA backed a design showing workers sculpturing the large statues.

Four designs for the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine quarter dollar in Baltimore Harbor drew tepid support and no formal endorsement, though enough for the panel to say it preferred a design showing a fife and drummer parading in front of a Star-Spangled Banner flag during a reenactment of the War of 1812. That design drew only eight of a possible 21 votes.

The Commission of Fine Arts also did not recommend a design for the Maryland quarter dollar.

First Spouse coins

The committee also recommended designs for the 2012 First Spouse bullion coins, which includes a coin for suffragist Alice Paul.

Congress inserted her into the First Spouse coin program since President Chester Arthur, who is being honored with a coin in the Presidential dollar series next year served without a wife.

The committee recommended a portrait of a serious Paul for the obverse, giving that design 16 out of 21 points under the voting system that allows members to give up to three points for a design they like.

For the reverse, the panel recommended an image of a lone suffragist marching with an American flag and a ribbon proclaiming VOTES FOR WOMEN.

Frances Cleveland, wife of President Grover Cleveland, gets two coins in the series because her husband was the only president to serve two unconnected terms.

For the first coin, the committee urged an image of the president’s young wife with her trademark hairstyle and a slightly cocked head. That design drew 16 of a possible 21 votes. For the reverse of the first coin, the CCAC recommended a view of her greeting three women at her Saturday White House gatherings. The panel urged that the hair styles of all four women be changed to the style Cleveland popularized, which was described as “fringe hair at the nape of the neck.”

For the second term at the White House, the panel recommended an image of slightly older Frances Cleveland. This design drew 19 of a possible 21 points. For the reverse of the second coin, the committee backed a design showing her addressing a rally from the rear of a train car as her husband looked on.

For Caroline Harrison, wife of Benjamin Harrison, the committee urged an obverse showing her with a head-on view. It drew 15 points. For the reverse of the Harrison coin the panel recommended a design showing her handiwork as a painter of fine china. Instead of the orchids that were proposed for that design by the Mint, the panel recommended a flower plate actually painted by Harrison and located by Heidi Wastweet, a sculptor who is on the committee.

American Eagle platinum coin

The panel also urged that the reverse design for the Proof 2012 American Eagle platinum coin, one of the most expensive coins sold by the Mint, feature a Minuteman holding a book and rifle against an American flag. This design drew 13 of a possible 21 points.

The Commission of Fine Arts, which also reviews coin designs, recommended a design showing a federal shield for this coin. That will give the Treasury secretary a marked difference in recommended designs.

The CCAC’s next likely meeting will be in February, the committee was told.