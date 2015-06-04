How much U.S. Mint bullion has been sold in 2015? [INFOGRAPHIC]
- Published: Jun 4, 2015, 8 AM
Keep reading about precious metals:
American Eagle silver bullion coins sales by U.S. Mint dip 29 percent in May
U.S. Mint explains depletion of inventory of 2014-W Eleanor Roosevelt First Spouse gold
Turkey experiences challenges in gold market with drops in local demand
Dillon Gage offering precious metals trading opportunities 24 hours, five days a week
More from CoinWorld.com:
Collectors discover doubled dies on America the Beautiful quarter dollars
1893 commemorative coin found in roll 122 years after issue
U.S. Mint explains depletion of inventory of 2014-W Eleanor Roosevelt First Spouse gold
Louis Golino: March of Dimes secondary market taking shape
American Eagle silver bullion coins sales by U.S. Mint dip 29 percent in May
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction