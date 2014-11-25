Conserving coins seminar scheduled for Houston Money Show

Interested in learning about how you should and should not conserve your coins?



Appraiser Alvin Stern will be putting on a seminar about that very topic on Dec. 6 at the Houston Money Show, where he will outline “past and present materials and procedures involved in the cleaning, conserving, and preserving of your metal coins,” according to a release.



Stern, of the American Society of Appraisers, has 30 years of appraising experience. He is the director of the Texas Money Museum — Rarities Room.



The seminar will begin at 1 p.m. CT. A free sample of a “safe coin conservation liquid” will be given to each attendee.



The Houston Money Show runs Dec. 4 to Dec. 6 in Hall E of the George R. Brown Convention Center. Admission to the show is $3.

