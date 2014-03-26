Household order limits placed on Baseball coins

Images courtesy of United States Mint.,Burwell and Burwell Photography Contractor for The United States Mint,Burwell and Burwell Photography Contractor for The United States MintBurwell and Burwell Photography Contractor for The United States Mint

Anticipated high demand for the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame commemorative coins has prompted the U.S. Mint to impose household order limits. The order limit for the Proof silver dollar, shown, is 100 coins.

Anticipation of extremely strong demand for the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame commemorative coins and a commitment to satisfy all customers has prompted the United States Mint to impose new household ordering limits.

The coins go on sale at noon Eastern Daylight Time March 27.

The household order limits are:

? Proof and Uncirculated gold $5 coins — 50 coins each

? Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars — 100 coins each

? Proof and Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollars — 100 coins each

“These coins commemorate important aspects of American history and culture, so we want to make sure a maximum number of customers have an opportunity to purchase this coin,” said United States Mint Deputy Director Dick Peterson. “We had anticipated strong interest in this coin from the outset. However, the interest in the past few days prior to the coin even going on sale has caused us to take this action. We will evaluate these ordering limits on a regular basis and adjust or remove them accordingly.”

Orders will be accepted at www.usmint.gov/catalog and at 800-872-6468, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468. All domestic orders will be assessed a shipping and handling fee of $4.95 per order.

Public Law 112-152 authorizes the bureau to mint and issue up to 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-ncikel clad half dollars in recognition and celebration of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, which celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2014. The coins' common reverses are convex to more closely resemble a baseball, and the common obverses are concave with a design depicting a baseball glove.

Customer demand will determine the ratio of Proof to Uncirculated coins minted within the authorized mintage limits.

The Proof gold $5 coin (product code B31) and the Uncirculated gold $5 coin (product code B32) will be available at prices determined by the United States Mint’s pricing strategy for precious metals numismatic products located at www.usmint.gov/catalog. The coins are being minted at the United States Mint’s facility in West Point and are composed of 90 percent gold.

The Proof silver dollar (product code B33) is available at the introductory price of $51.95 through April 28 at 5 p.m. EDT and $56.95 thereafter. The Uncirculated silver dollar (product code B33) will be available at the introductory price of $47.95 through April 28 at 5 p.m. EDT and $52.95 thereafter. The coins are being minted at the United States Mint’s facility in Philadelphia and are composed of 90 percent silver.

The Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar coin (product code B35) is available at the introductory price of $19.95 through April 28 at 5 p.m. EDT and $23.95 thereafter. The Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar (product code B36) will be available at the introductory price of $18.95 through April 28 at 5 p.m. EDT and $22.95 thereafter. The Proof half dollar is being produced at the San Francisco Mint and the Uncirculated half dollar at the Denver Mint.

Surcharges of $35 for each $5 gold coin sold, $10 for each silver dollar sold, and $5 for each half dollar sold, after the U.S. Mint has recouped its production costs, are authorized to be paid to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, an independent not-for-profit educational institution, to help fund its operations.