House passes 2024 coin bill to fund WWII memorial maintenance

Under H.R. 1057, Friends of the National World War II Memorial would use the surcharges collected from sales of proposed 2024 coins. The group features this image on its website, a column of U.S. soldiers from World War II superimposed over a portion of the pool at the memorial, in Washington, D.C.

Proposed congressional legislation for a three-denomination commemorative coin program for 2024 honoring the National World War II Memorial passed the House July 26 and moves on to the Senate for further consideration.

H.R. 1057, cited as the Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Act, was originally introduced Feb. 15, 2021, by Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio.

The gold $5 coin would be limited to a maximum production and release in Proof and Uncirculated versions of 50,000 coins, a silver dollar to 400,000 coins in both finishes, and half dollars totaling 750,000 coins in each finish.

Surcharges of $35 per $5 coin, $10 per dollar and $5 per half dollar would be included in the purchase price.

Net surcharges after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and associated costs would be paid to the Friends of the National World War II Memorial to support the National Park Service in maintaining and repairing the National World War II Memorial, and for educational programs. Designs of the coins minted under the act would be “emblematic of the National World War II Memorial and the service and sacrifice of American soldiers and civilians during World War II,” according to Kaptur’s bill.

Proposed designs would be selected by the Secretary of the Treasury after review and recommendation by the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Committee and review by the Friends of the National World War II Memorial.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter