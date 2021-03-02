House bill seeks more medals for police agencies

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi introduced legislation Feb. 18 seeking three congressional gold medals for forces that protected the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack by violent protesters.

Legislation was introduced Feb. 18 by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., seeking three congressional gold medals recognizing the U.S. Capitol Police and other protection personnel for their service protecting legislators, their staffs and the U.S. Capitol building during violent protests Jan. 6.

The three gold medals sought under H.R. 1085 are in addition to two individual medals proposed under two separate bills that would recognize Capitol Police officers Eugene Goodman (H.R. 305), and Brian Sicknick (H.R. 622).

Goodman directed protesters away from congressional chambers.

Sicknick died from his injuries sustained in the Capitol Assault.

Under provisions of H.R. 1085:

➤ One gold medal would be given to the United States Capitol Police, so that the medal may be displayed at the headquarters of the United States Capitol Police and made available for research, as appropriate.

➤ One gold medal would be given to the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, so that the medal may be displayed at the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Department and made available for research, as appropriate.

➤ One gold medal would be given to the Smithsonian Institution, where it would be available for display as appropriate and available for research. In displaying the gold medal given to the Smithsonian Institution, the museum would display the medal with a plaque listing the other law enforcement agencies that participated in protecting the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The gold medal for the Smithsonian would be made available for display and research elsewhere, where appropriate.

H.R. 1085 was referred to the Committee on Financial Services, and in addition, to the Committee on House Administration, “for a period to be subsequently determined by the Speaker, in each case for consideration of such provisions as fall within the jurisdiction of the committee concerned. Each congressional gold medal costs the taxpayers more than $30,000 each to produce.”

The measure provides that the Treasury secretary “may strike and sell duplicates in bronze of the gold medals struck pursuant to section 2 under such regulations as the Secretary may prescribe, at a price sufficient to cover the cost thereof, including labor, materials, dies, use of machinery, and overhead expenses.”

The Senate Feb. 16 passed S. 35, which seeks the Goodman medal. S. 35 was introduced Jan. 22, 2021, by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

Separate legislation also seeking the Goodman medal, H.R. 305, was introduced in the House Jan. 13 by Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Florida.

Rep. Bonnie Coleman, D-N.J., introduced H.R. 622 on Jan. 28, seeking a gold medal for posthumous award to Sicknick.

The House bills were referred to the House Committee on Financial Services for further consideration.

S. 35 was sent to the House on Feb. 18.

