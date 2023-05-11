House bill seeks coins for Fleet Reserve Association centennial

Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in the House seeking three commemorative coins in 2024 to recognize the centennial anniversary of the Fleet Reserve Association in 2024.

H.R. 2929 was introduced April 27 by Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., and Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif.

The legislation replicates H.R. 6663 introduced solely by Bilirakis on Feb. 9, 2022, but that measure failed to move out of the House Financial Services Committee for further consideration.

Congressionally chartered on Nov. 11, 1924, the Fleet Reserve Association, founded by Navy Yeoman George L. Carlin, was born from the need for an organization to protect pay and benefits of enlisted Sea Service members and their families.

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H.R. 2929 addresses a three-coin commemorative coin program — up to 50,000 gold $5 coins combined in Proof and Uncirculated finishes; up to 400,000 silver dollars; and up to 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

If the legislation is approved by Congress and signed into law by President Biden, each commemorative coin issued would carry a surcharge in its retail purchase price — $35 for each $5 coin, $10 for each dollar and $5 for each half dollar.

The net surcharges after the Mint recouped its production and associated costs would be paid to the Fleet Service Association, https://www.fra.org/fra/web/, for costs related to:

➤ Promoting the importance and caring for those who have served in uniform, ensuring they receive proper health care and disability benefits earned through military service.

➤ Promoting the importance of, and caring for, those who are still serving in the Armed Forces.

➤ Promoting the importance of maintaining the patriotic values, morals culture and citizenship of the United States.

➤ Promoting the importance of maintaining strong families, assistance for at-risk children, and activities that promote their health and wholesome development.

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