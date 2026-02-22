Horse again for liberty in 2027

Image courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

Recommended designs for the companion silver medal are the same as for the gold coin, but without the coinage inscriptions.

The Commission of Fine Arts considered and recommended proposed designs Jan. 22 for the 2027 American Liberty, High Relief 1-ounce .9999 gold $100 coin and companion silver medal.

The meeting, conducted remotely via Zoom, was the first held by the panel since President Donald Trump appointed new members to replace those he fired Oct. 17.

Trump announced the new appointees Jan. 14, who were sworn in at the start of the Jan. 22 meeting.

The CFA scrutinized 20 proposed obverse designs and 21 proposed reverse designs presented by the United States Mint.

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The silver medal will bear the same designs as the gold coin except without coin inscriptions.

The U.S. Mint launched the American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin and Silver Medal program in 2015.

Then Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew authorized the program based on the Mint’s statutory authority to issue gold coins and silver medals. Designs for this biennial program feature modern depictions of Liberty on the obverse and an American eagle on the reverse.

For the 2027 installments in the American Liberty coin and medal series, the Mint’s Proof High Relief gold coin will be a 30.6-millimeter diameter, 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 coin; the Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter.

The program’s Proof silver medals are struck on the same 40.6-millimeter planchets as are used for American Eagle silver dollar coins.

The gold coin will be struck at the West Point Mint and carry the facility’s W Mint.

The proposed obverse design for the American Liberty gold coin and silver medal, representing liberty, depicts “Pegasus, the winged horse from Greek mythology,” as the Mint’s design narrative explains: “In contemporary symbolism, Pegasus often represents liberty and freedom, whereas early Americans chose to depict the Roman goddess Libertas.”

The CFA-recommended reverse features an American eagle perched on a raised right fist (of a presumed allegorical human Liberty).

The silver medal will be struck at the Philadelphia Mint with a Proof finish, with the facility’s P Mint mark on the obverse.

The gold coin will have a reeded edge, and the silver medal will have a plain edge.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee considered the same American Liberty design portfolio on Oct. 21 and made its recommendations, which differ from the CFA’s, to the office of the Secretary of the Treasury.

Newly seated CFA members meeting Jan. 22 considered and recommended proposed designs for the 2027-W American Liberty, High Relief .9999 fine gold $100 coin.

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