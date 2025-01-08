Hopes seen for return of local Alaskan tokens

This $20 Palmer bingle dated 2021 that expired in 2022 illustrates the chamber’s second issue of tokens, which depict Pioneer Peak, to the south of the community.

With a change in leadership at the Greater Palmer Chamber of Commerce in Alaska, some collectors are wondering if the chamber may reinstate the wooden token program that functioned among its merchants in 2020 through 2022, according to collector J.D. Williams in the January issue of Alaskan Token Collector & Polar Numismatist newsletter.

The newsletter is published by Alaska Rare Coins in Fairbanks.

Williams explains in the January newsletter that many collectors are aware of historic metal tokens, often referenced as bingles, that a government project, the Alaska Rural Rehabilitation Corporation, issued circa 1935 to 1936. The ARRC tokens were produced in multiple denominations for use in the company’s store, a money substitute for workers brought to Alaska to farm the land in the Matanuska Valley Colony.

Inspired by the federal government-issued ARRC metal tokens, the Greater Palmer Chamber in 2020 issued a series of wooden “bingles” in denominations of $5, $20 and $25 to increase business for local merchants.

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The 2020-dated tokens carry an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2021.

In 2021, the chamber followed up with an issue of $5 and $20 bingles with an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2022.

According to Williams, chamber member company Silvertip Design executed the designs for the wooden tokens the chamber released.

The 2020 tokens are 51-millimeters in diameter while the 2021-dated issued measure 49 millimeters across. Williams writes that the bingles are mostly three millimeters thick, a depth that varies with the laser engraving of the designs and inscriptions.

“Bingles were accepted in payment at 36 of the members of the Palmer Chamber at the start of the program and by the end of the program, there were 50 Palmer merchant participants,” according to Williams.

“The chamber’s Oct. 1, 2020, announcement stated that the tokens ‘are available in $20 and $5 increments. They make great gift[s] themselves, and are a great way to show your support for local businesses. Even purchasing the bingle for a keepsake, and are a great way to support local, as they are 100% made in Palmer.’ ” An order of $25 denominated bingles was later added to that first year’s issue.

The 2020-issued bingles are laser engraved with PALMER BINGLE and GOOD FOR [denomination] IN TRADE around the border, with the central device illustrating the Palmer Water Tower, on which the denomination was depicted numerically on a plaque.

The reverse is laser-engraved KEEP IT LOCAL SHOP PALMER ALASKA around, with GREATER/PALMER/CHAMBER/OF/COMMERCE /2020.

The 2021-issued wood bingles carry the same laser-engraved inscriptions on obverse and reverse, but with different dates, and the designs differ.

The obverse device for the 2021 issues illustrates Pioneer Peak surrounded by a field of 16 five-pointed stars. Pioneer Peak is a 6,398-foot peak in the Chucgach Mountains, next to the Knik River, nine miles south of the city.

During their year of use, bingles redeemed in commerce were subsequently reissued by the chamber for continued use.

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