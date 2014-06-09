Hoover Presidential dollar set for June 19 debut

Circulation-quality versions of the 2014 Herbert Hoover Presidential dollar will be issued beginning June 19. Shown is the Proof version.

A great-granddaughter of President Herbert Hoover will join a former member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee as the featured speakers for the June 19 release ceremony in West Branch, Iowa, for the 2014 Herbert Hoover Presidential dollar.

The great-granddaughter, Leslie Hoover-Lauble, and former CCAC member Michael Olson from Pella, Iowa, will address those attending the 11 a.m. Central Time ceremony in the Figge Auditorium of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library-Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, in West Branch. The ceremony is being jointly staged by the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library-Museum and Hoover Presidential Foundation.

Olson completed a four-year term on the CCAC, having been appointed in 2009 by then House minority leader, and now speaker of the House, John Boehner. Olson’s tenure included approval on the Hoover dollar obverse.

The U.S. Mint officially discontinued launch ceremonies for Presidential dollars following the December 2011 release of the James A. Garfield Presidential dollar, the last Presidential dollar struck for general circulation. Since circulation release of Presidential dollars was suspended effective with the Garfield coin, the dollar coin ceremonies staged by the Mint were also suspended.

The Philadelphia and Denver Mints continue to produce Presidential dollars in circulation quality, but the coins are no longer distributed through the Federal Reserve.

The circulation-quality Presidential dollars are sold by the U.S. Mint in bags and rolls as numismatic products, at prices above face value. The U.S. Mint will begin offering 25-coin rolls ($32.95), 100-coin bags ($111.95) and 250-coin boxes ($275.95) of circulation quality Hoover Presidential dollars, from both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, beginning at noon Eastern Time June 19.

Thomas F. Schwartz, director of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library-Museum, said June 9 that special arrangements were made with the U.S. Mint to secure 250 circulation-quality Hoover Presidential dollars each from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints for a ceremonial coin pour, a dramatic staple of the U.S. Mint dollar coin ceremonies before they were discontinued.

The first 100 schoolchildren attending the event will receive one of the coins from the coin pour, Schwartz said.

Schwartz said the public will have the opportunity to acquire Hoover dollars in a number of packaging options through special arrangements made with the U.S. Mint.

Available will be 100 25-coin rolls each of the Denver and Philadelphia Mint Hoover dollars; 100 of the regular 14-coin 2014-S Proof sets; and 100 of the four-coin 2014-S Presidential Proof set.

Schwartz said the available bags, rolls, and sets will be offered at the same prices as if placing an order directly with the Mint. The regular Proof set is priced at $31.95 and the Presidential Proof set will cost $18.95.

The items will be sold June 19 while supplies last, Schwartz said.

Any unsold numismatic products, as well as any coins remaining from the coin pour, will be returned to the Mint for sale, Schwartz said.

The obverse of the 2014 Hoover Presidential dollar features a portrait of the president at about the time he served in the White House, from age 54 to 58. The portrait, based on photographs provided by the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library-Museum, was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill.

The dollar’s reverse bears the common Statue of Liberty design inaugurated Feb. 15, 2007, with the 2007 George Washington Presidential dollar. The common reverse was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.