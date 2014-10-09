Hoover Presidential dollar coin, First Spouse medal set

The 2014 Herbert Hoover Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set will be available for purchase from the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Oct. 16.

The set is priced at $9.95 and includes one Uncirculated 2014-P Herbert Hoover Presidential $1 Coin and one 1.3125-inch bronze medal with the same likeness of Lou Hoover that appears on the 2014-W First Spouse gold $10 coins struck in her honor.

The coin and medal are enclosed in a durable plastic card that is enhanced with representations of the portraits of the president and Mrs. Hoover. Historical information is printed on the back.

