Hoover Presidential dollar coin, First Spouse medal set
- Published: Oct 9, 2014, 8 AM
The 2014 Herbert Hoover Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set will be available for purchase from the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Oct. 16.
The set is priced at $9.95 and includes one Uncirculated 2014-P Herbert Hoover Presidential $1 Coin and one 1.3125-inch bronze medal with the same likeness of Lou Hoover that appears on the 2014-W First Spouse gold $10 coins struck in her honor.
The coin and medal are enclosed in a durable plastic card that is enhanced with representations of the portraits of the president and Mrs. Hoover. Historical information is printed on the back.
Please visit the U.S. Mint website for more information on new shipping options.
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