Honors possible for volunteer rescue task force

The Task Force Pineapple Congressional Gold Medal Act was introduced March 1 seeking a gold medal in recognition of the efforts to rescue hundreds of Afghan special operators and American citizens as the United States was concluding its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The legislation, H.R. 6879, was introduced in the House by Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C.

Task Force Pineapple is a task force set up by a volunteer group of U.S. veterans to evacuate American citizens, as well as Afghan allies and their families, following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. As of Aug. 30, 2021, the group had evacuated more than 1,000 refugees.

Founded in 2021

The task force was founded Aug. 15, 2021, by retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Scott Mann initially to rescue an Afghan commando with whom he had served. After rescuing the commando and his family of six, the task force began planning to rescue more people.

Should H.R. 6879 become law, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would have discretionary authority to direct the U.S. Mint to strike 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of the gold medals.

Obverse and reverse designs for approved congressional gold medals are rendered by either outside artists with the Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program artists or members of the Mint’s engraving staff.

Sculpting of approved designs regardless of the artist who created the design are rendered solely by the Mint’s engraving staff.

Under the terms of the legislation, following the award of the gold medal, the gold medal would be given to the Smithsonian Institution, where it would be available for display as appropriate and made available for research.

