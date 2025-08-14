Honoring Balloon Battalion that aided Allied invasion

Barrage balloons protect dozens of ships near the Normandy beaches as they offload the men, material, and munitions needed to expand the beachhead.

Legislation recently introduced seeks to recognize with a gold medal “the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, collectively, in recognition of their extraordinary heroism and life-saving actions during the D-Day invasion, and their significant contributions to the success of the Allied forces during World War II.”

H.R. 4621 was introduced by Rep. Marc A. Veasey, D-Texas.

The 320th battalion was an all-African American unit in the U.S. Army that played a vital role in the D-Day invasion June 6, 1944.

The unit’s primary mission was to deploy and maintain barrage balloons, which served as a low-altitude aerial

defense against enemy aircraft, particularly dive bombers, according to The National WWII Museum.

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The 320th was the only all-Black unit to land on Omaha and Utah beaches on D-Day.

The 320th’s first assignment was Utah and Omaha beaches on June 6.

The mission of the 621-man assault force was to raise hydrogen-filled barrage balloons to protect assaulting infantry and armor from being strafed by enemy aircraft.

“They flew at an altitude of around 200 feet to defend soldiers landing on the beaches against strafing attacks by German aircraft,” according to the United States Army.

A commendation by Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower cited the unit for conducting “its mission with courage and determination, and proved an important element of the air defense team.”

According to Army officials, the battalion served 140 days in France. In late July 1944, Battery A of the 320th moved from Omaha Beach to the port city of Cherbourg. The remaining three batteries stayed on Omaha and Utah Beaches until early October, when deteriorating weather prevented ships from landing.

The battalion’s service in France came to an end on Oct. 24, 1944, when the men boarded ships bound for England.

By the end of October 1944, the 320th VLA Battalion was on its way back to Camp Stewart, Georgia, to train for service in the Pacific Theater. They eventually made it as far as Hawaii before the war ended.

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