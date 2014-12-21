Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollar debuts

Official launch ceremonies are being held Feb. 10 in Beatrice, Neb., for the 2015 Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollar.

Official launch ceremonies by the U.S. Mint for the 2015 Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollar are scheduled for Feb. 10 in Beatrice, Neb.

The ceremonies come the day after the coin is released into general circulation. Feb. 9 is also the day the Mint initiates sales in bags and rolls of circulation-quality versions of the copper-nickel clad quarter dollars in numismatic product options.

The 2015 Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollar reflects the 26th of 56 quarter dollars to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program. The program, which started in 2010, calls for the issuance of one quarter dollar representing a national park or historic site in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories.

The quarter launch ceremony Feb. 10 is set for 10 a.m. Central Time at Beatrice High School, 600 Orange Blvd., in Beatrice, Neb. The ceremony will be followed by a quarter dollar exchange in which collectoes and the general public will be able to exchange cash for 40-coin, $10 face value rolls of Uncirculated circulation-quality 2015 Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollars.

The Indian Creek Mall Branch in Beatrice of the First National Bank of Omaha is sponsoring the coin exchange. An open house and continuation of the coin exchange is set to run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the monument, located at 8523 West State Highway 4, in Beatrice.

The quarter dollar will also be featured Feb. 10 in Lincoln, Neb., during the basketball game between the University of Nebraska and the University of Wisconsin.

On Feb. 9, Mint officials are scheduled to conduct a coin forum to outline coin programs and initiatives to those in attendance and receive public feedback. The coin forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central Time at the Homestead National Monument of America Education Center, 8523 West State Highway 4, in Beatrice.

The design for the reverse of the Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollar features the three fundamentals of survival common to all homesteaders: food, shelter and water. The reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Ronald D. Sanders and scultpured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Jim Licaretz.