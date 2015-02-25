Homestead National Monument of America 3-coin set March 3

The 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set™ – Homestead National Monument of America goes on sale March 3.

Press release from the United States Mint:



The United States Mint will open sales for the 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set™ – Homestead National Monument of America (product code NF5) on March 3 at noon Eastern Standard Time (EST).

The America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set – Homestead National Monument of America contains two uncirculated quality quarters — one each from the United States Mint facilities at Philadelphia and Denver — and one proof quarter from the United States Mint at San Francisco.

The coins are mounted on a durable plastic card that includes a brief description of the park and the coin design. A certificate of authenticity is printed on the back of the card. The set is priced at $9.95.

Orders will be accepted at http://catalog.usmint.gov and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT.

Please visit the United States Mint website for more information on shipping options: http://www.catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Sets also can be purchased through the United States Mint Online Product Enrollment Program. For more information about this convenient ordering method, please visit http://catalog.usmint.gov/root/enrollment.html.