‘Holy Grail’ coin goes to Las Vegas

Viewers of the Sept. 25 airing of the television show “Pawn Stars” were treated to a variety of items offered for proposed transactions. There was a flag allegedly flown over Independence Hall on July 4, 1976, to commemorate the Bicentennial; a miniature model of Disneyland’s Main Street; a screen trailer for the movie presentation of Battlestar Gallactica; and a pair of Air Jordan 5 Metallic shoes signed by the designer. It looked like the usual fare of products parading through the doors of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop at 713 Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas.

The scene changed, though, as proprietor Rick Harrison moved to a downtown location for the next item. This was one that couldn’t be brought to a bustling tourist attraction/business.

Under heavy security, GreatCollections founder Ian Russell stepped from a car service carrying a briefcase at the Circa casino. Harrison was waiting inside the exclusive Legacy Club. Russell opened the blue velvet lined case to produce the “Holy Grail” of U.S. coins, the 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle that sold for nearly $19 million in 2021. Harrison’s response was “that’s amazing.”

In discussing the coin, the two talked about Teddy Roosevelt’s desire for improving coin design, which led to Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ work. Harrison made a point that it was one Roosevelt, Teddy, that had the coin designed and another, Franklin, who made it illegal.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The non-numismatic public was treated to the story behind the coin, from its creation to the export license granted to Egypt’s King Farouk, to the discovery and confiscation of other examples, leading to the conclusion that the coin in Russell’s possession was, in fact, the only one legal to own.

Harrison said, “A lot of times, it’s not only the rarity, but the story. This one has a James Bond international intrigue.” Russell was acting on behalf of the coin’s anonymous owner and seeking interest in a sale. “We’re looking for offers for over $30 million,” said Russell.

Harrison had an interested buyer and needed to consult with the owner. As he picked up his phone to call his client, the show went to a commercial break. There was more to come.

In the interim, a customer at the store brought in a Testors gasoline powered toy car that had never been played with. After the two sides could not reach a deal, the owner kept the car and the scene shifted to the Circa.

Coin expert Jeff Garrett, who has appeared in past episodes of the show for his expertise, was brought into the room for his opinion. Garrett noted that whole books have been written about this coin. (His own book, 100 Greatest U.S. Coins, co-written with Ron Guth, prominently features the coin.) Garrett noted that many billionaires and multi-billionaires have started to collect coins. “At least one of them is interested in a goal of having every coin. In order to have a complete set, you have to have that coin. The uniqueness of this coin is what makes it very special.”

Garrett verified the authenticity and the grade of MS-65. All that was left to be determined was whether a deal could be made that was agreeable to buyer and seller.

To find the outcome, watch for re-airings of episode 10 of season 22 of “Pawn Stars.”

You’ll also see a guy who took in a miniature gun asking $300 who ended up getting a lot more, but that’s all of the spoilers you’re going to get.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.