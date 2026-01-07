Hollis takes final step to be next U.S. Mint Director

Paul Hollis, shown at his confirmation hearing before a Senate committee in October, has taken the oath of office to be the next director of the U.S. Mint.

On Monday, January 5, Paul Hollis took the oath of office, becoming the 41st Director of the United States Mint. Hollis was nominated by President Donald J. Trump on July 16 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on December 18.

The January 5 activity was done "virtually". While it is legal and binding, a formal swearing-in ceremony was planned for January 30 at the U.S. Treasury with House Speaker Mike Johnson administering the oath of office.

“I am honored and humbled to be confirmed as the 41st Director of the United States Mint," said Hollis. "As a lifelong collector, I am privileged to serve as the leader of the world’s largest mint and am eager to meet the incredible team behind the design, production and sales of circulating, numismatic and bullion coins and medals.”

Prior to his appointment with the Mint, Director Hollis was elected to the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, where he supported a constituency of 500,000 people. From 2012 to 2024, Director Hollis served as a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives.

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Director Hollis has spent more than 30 years as a professional numismatist. He is a 25-year Life Member of the congressionally chartered American Numismatic Association. Director Hollis has served on various professional boards that include the Industry Council for Tangible Assets as well as the Numismatic Literary Guild.

A native of Louisiana, Director Hollis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science in 1994 from Louisiana State University. He and his wife, Ashley, have been married for 23 years and have two children.

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