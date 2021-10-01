Holiday ornaments available Oct. 13 from Mint

The two varieties offered in 2021 are Mighty Minters (left) and U.S. Mint (right).

The U.S. Mint is offering two holiday ornaments in 2021 beginning Oct. 13. The Mighty Minters version is shown.

Two holiday ornaments for 2021 are being offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Oct. 13.

The Mighty Minters ornament is offered at $27.95 and the 2021 U.S. Mint ornament is priced at $29.95. Both are elements in two ongoing series, with 2019 and 2020 editions still offered.

Neither ornament has any product limit, but orders will initially be limited to 15 of each option.

The Mighty Minters ornament features Layla the peahen and Eli the fox flanking candy canes. The ornament holds an Uncirculated Mint set quality 2021-P Tuskegee National Historic Site quarter dollar with the George Washington obverse facing out. An engraved version of the official United States Mint seal appears on the back of the ornament.

The ornament is fabricated from solid brass with imitation rhodium finish, to present a silvery sheen.

The packaging replicates the artwork of the ornament’s design on the cover, with the back offering details on the coin and Might Minters history.

The 2021 U.S. Mint ornament holds an example of the 2021-P Tuskegee National Historic Site quarter dollar with the George Washington obverse facing out. A stylized red ring encircles the quarter. The wreath, with its intricate and reflective holly design, includes berries shaded in red and enhanced with two deer silhouettes on each side.

The solid brass ornament with imitation rhodium finish is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

