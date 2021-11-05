Holiday advice from the U.S. Mint: order gifts early

United States Mint officials recommended Oct. 26 that customers place orders early for numismatic products intended as gifts to ensure delivery by the holidays.

“Early in 2021, delays — as a result of COVID-19 — impacted the Mint’s published product schedule,” according to the announcement from the nation’s coin producer. “The release of several products were pushed back. In addition, bot activity this past spring had a negative impact on our website, and the Mint delayed the sale of several products in June while we implemented stronger bot control process.”

The 2021 numismatic product release schedule was subsequently compressed, resulting in shipping and customer service delays. Additionally, COVID-19 protocol left the Call Center and Fulfillment Center short-staffed, according to the Mint.

“All of these factors have put an enormous strain on our Call Center and Fulfillment Center, which is why you may have experienced longer-than-normal wait times on the phone, for an email response, and/or delays with your order being fulfilled. Once orders leave the Fulfillment center and are transferred to our carriers, the Mint cannot control when that order is updated online or delivered.

“As you may be aware, national delays exist in logistic channels across all carriers due to COVID-related shutdowns and limitations around the world.”

To track packages’ shipping progress, it is suggested that customers familiarize themselves with FedEx, United Parcel Service and United States Postal Service tracking options.