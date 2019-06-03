Hole presents entry point for rare date collector
- Published: Jun 3, 2019, 5 AM
Coins with major problems provide a value proposition for collectors who may not otherwise be able to afford a certain rarity. Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered a historic 1792 half disme pattern graded by Professional Coin Grading Service as Very Good Details, Holed, a piece unlisted among the 169 examples identified in the 2017 book 1792: Birth of a Nation’s Coinage.
It sold for $20,400 at the Baltimore Expo Rarities Night auction on May 23.
Inside Coin World: Spotlight on two 1916-S dimes: Columns found only in the June 17 issue of “Coin World” look at 1916-S dimes, death from cleaning coins, and counterfeiter biographies.
The cataloger wrote, “The hole through the B of LIBERTY is smooth and well patinaed, indicating a considerable time spent cherished as jewelry long ago,” before calling it, “A significant example that is both original and delightful to examine in-hand.”
The issue was produced from $75 of silver bullion deposited by Thomas Jefferson and the entire mintage was struck in the cellar of a shop several blocks from the first Philadelphia Mint.
The Baltimore offering provided a second chance to bidders who might have missed it in its recent offering at Heritage’s January Florida United Numismatists auction in Orlando, where it realized $18,000.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction