

A 1792 half disme graded Very Good Details, Holed, by PCGS is an affordable example that brought $20,400 on May 23, a modest improvement on the $18,000 it realized just five months ago at auction.

Coins with major problems provide a value proposition for collectors who may not otherwise be able to afford a certain rarity. Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered a historic 1792 half disme pattern graded by Professional Coin Grading Service as Very Good Details, Holed, a piece unlisted among the 169 examples identified in the 2017 book 1792: Birth of a Nation’s Coinage.

It sold for $20,400 at the Baltimore Expo Rarities Night auction on May 23.

Inside Coin World: Spotlight on two 1916-S dimes: Columns found only in the June 17 issue of “Coin World” look at 1916-S dimes, death from cleaning coins, and counterfeiter biographies.

The cataloger wrote, “The hole through the B of LIBERTY is smooth and well patinaed, indicating a considerable time spent cherished as jewelry long ago,” before calling it, “A significant example that is both original and delightful to examine in-hand.”

The issue was produced from $75 of silver bullion deposited by Thomas Jefferson and the entire mintage was struck in the cellar of a shop several blocks from the first Philadelphia Mint.

The Baltimore offering provided a second chance to bidders who might have missed it in its recent offering at Heritage’s January Florida United Numismatists auction in Orlando, where it realized $18,000.

