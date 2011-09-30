Holabird-Kagin Americana to conduct 'Grand Finale'

California counters, Western saloon tokens, Carson City Mint Morgan dollars and 100-plus California fractional gold pieces are a few of the items to be offered at a Nov. 29 to 30 “Grand Finale” auction conducted by Holabird-Kagin Americana.

The auction will be conducted at the Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno, Nev., and will offer Western Americana, numismatic and historical ephemera.

Approximately 1,360 lots will be offered including several rare and collectible precious metal ingots, native gold and mineral specimens, stock certificates, period photographs, brothel and bawdy tokens, mirrors and ephemera.

For more information or to obtain a catalog, call Holabird-Kagin Americana at 877-852-8822 or visit the firm’s website at www.holabirdamericana.com. ¦