Hobo nickels in 24th annual OHNS auction

Among the classic hobo nickels to be offered in the OHNS sale are two pieces attributed to hobo George Washington "Bo" Hughes. Above left is an undated Indian Head 5-cent coin with the portrait fashioned into a 1920s flapper. Above right is another undated 5-cent coin carved into a rabbi portrait. Hughes' initial G.H. appear on the shoulder.

The Original Hobo Nickel Society will hold its 24th annual members-only auction of hobo nickels and related memorabilia Jan. 9 in Tampa, Fla., in conjunction with the Florida United Numismatists convention.

The 24th annual members-only auction conducted by the Original Hobo Nickel Society is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Tampa Convention Center.

The auction is conducted in conjunction with the Jan. 7 to 10 Florida United Numismatists Convention.

The auction offers 90 lots including classic and modern carved hobo nickels and related memorabilia. Those who have paid their $20 annual dues for 2016 may participate in the auction. Those attending the convention who pay their dues before the bidding starts may also participate.

Connect with Coin World:

Among the hobo nickels offered are two undated Indian Head 5-cent coins credited as having had their obverses carved by renowned hobo nickel artist George Washington "Bo" Hughes. One of the pieces depicts a rabbi and the other portrays a woman with a 1920s flapper hairstyle.

Hughes' initials G.H. are cut into the collar on the rabbi piece.

Hughes' works are highly prized by knowledgedable collectors, who are willing to spend thousands of dollars in some cases to acquire examples.

For more information, visit the OHNS website.