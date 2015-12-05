Hobo nickels in 24th annual OHNS auction
The 24th annual members-only auction conducted by the Original Hobo Nickel Society is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Tampa Convention Center.
The auction is conducted in conjunction with the Jan. 7 to 10 Florida United Numismatists Convention.
The auction offers 90 lots including classic and modern carved hobo nickels and related memorabilia. Those who have paid their $20 annual dues for 2016 may participate in the auction. Those attending the convention who pay their dues before the bidding starts may also participate.
Among the hobo nickels offered are two undated Indian Head 5-cent coins credited as having had their obverses carved by renowned hobo nickel artist George Washington "Bo" Hughes. One of the pieces depicts a rabbi and the other portrays a woman with a 1920s flapper hairstyle.
Hughes' initials G.H. are cut into the collar on the rabbi piece.
Hughes' works are highly prized by knowledgedable collectors, who are willing to spend thousands of dollars in some cases to acquire examples.
For more information, visit the OHNS website.
