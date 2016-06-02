Hobbyists report latest variety finds Wexler

An extra column appears to the right of the Lincoln Memorial on the reverse of this 1994-D Lincoln cent.

A 1994-D Lincoln cent with a partial extra column to the right of the Lincoln Memorial was submitted by William Slaughter.

Varieties Notebook column from June 20, 2016, Weekly issue of Coin World:

Coin World readers have wasted no time in reporting die variety finds.

The first is a 1948-D/D Lincoln cent that raises the question “How did this one slip by undetected all of these years?” It shows a boldly repunched Mint mark that would be classified as a D/D East. I now have it listed as 1948-D 1¢ WRPM-031 in my files. It was submitted by Robert J. Lawson.

William Slaughter submitted a 1994-D Lincoln cent with a doubled die reverse. It shows a partial extra Lincolm Memorial column to the right of the last column on the right. It was added to my files as 1994-D 1¢ WDDR-004.

The Lincoln cents with the Union Shield reverse design have been fertile grounds for die variety hunters ever since the design made its debut in 2010. Aaron Laramee found and submitted a 2013 Lincoln cent with a nice doubled die obverse. Strong extra thickness shows on the letters of LIBERTY and on the date. Light extra thickness shows on IN GOD WE TRUST. Notching shows on the upper left of the ERTY in LIBERTY. This one was added to my files as 2013 1¢ WDDO-013.

The first doubled die on a 2016-P Cumberland Gap National Historical Park quarter dollar comes to us courtesy of the sharp eyes of Alfonso Lopez. The fringe on the frontiersman’s coat is doubled to the left of the upper right arm. I now list this one as 2016-P 25¢ KY WDDR-001.

Granted, this one is a fairly minor doubled die; however, it is not uncommon for the discovery of a minor doubled die variety to be followed by a much more significant variety. If nothing else, those minor varieties point out to us where we should keep looking, because if a more significant variety should appear, it is most likely going to be in the same general area of the design.