Hobby writers and editors win awards during NLG Bash
- Published: Aug 9, 2014, 5 AM
John Albanese received the Clemy Award, highest honor of the Numismatic Literary Guild, during the organization's annual "bash" Aug. 7 in Rosemont, Ill.
The NLG Bash was conducted in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money.
Albanese is a veteran professional numismatist of more than three decades experience. He is a co-founder of Professional Coin Grading Service, founder of Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and co-founder of Certified Acceptance Corp.
"The highest honor of NLG is bestowed annually during the NLG Bash on an NLG member in recognition of writing skill, dedication to numismatics, sense of humor and dedication to the Numismatic Literary Guild," according to the organization. The first recipient of the award was Clement F. Bailey in 1968, for whom the award is named.
Coin World awards
Coin World and its staff were honored with five NLG awards.
The magazine won the Best Issue award for Coin World Special Edition, May 2013, while editor Steve Roach and freelance writer Jeff Garrett's piece entitled, "Hidden in Plain Sight: Smithsonian Reveals Modern Era Treasures," tied with a COINage piece for Best Article or Series of Articles.
Paul Gilkes, senior editor, U.S. coins, won the award for Best Spot News Story or Continuing Coverage of Developing Story in Numismatics for his coverage of the 1974-D aluminum cent. Roach won an award for Best Numismatic Newspaper Article on Tokens and Medals for “What Makes the 1776 Libertas Americana Medal So Special?” and Michele Orzano won the corresponding paper money award for “Hometown Notes Often Offer a Glimpse Behind the Scenes.”
The NLG bestowed numerous awards during the convention, as follows:
BOOKS
BOOK OF THE YEAR – The work having the greatest potential impact on numismatics: Whitman Encyclopedia of Obsolete Paper Money, by Q. David Bowers
BEST SPECIALIZED BOOK
United States Coins: New Jersey State Coppers, by Roger S. Siboni, John L. Howes and A. Buell Ish
World Coins: The Island Standard, by John Tully
Tokens and Medals: Utah Trade Tokens, Second Edition, by H. Robert Campbell
U.S. Paper Money: Panic Scrip of 1893, 1907 and 1914, by Neil Shafer and Tom Sheehan
World Paper Money: Standard Catalog of World Paper Money, Specialized Issues, 12th Edition. George S. Cuhaj, Editor
Numismatic Investments: Cash In Your Coins, by Beth Deisher
EXTRAORDINARY MERIT:
Ancient Coins, Ancient Skies, by George Latura
A Register of Liberty Seated Half Dollar Die Varieties, Volume IV, by Bill Bugert
Collecting Confederate Paper Money, by Pierre Fricke
Communion Tokens, by Michael Shutty Jr.
From Crime to Punishment – Counterfeit and Debased Currencies in Colonial and Pre-Federal America, by Philip J. Mossman
Money of the Bible, 3rd Edition, by Kenneth Bressett
The Dollar of 1804, The U.S. Mint’s Hidden Secret, by Mark Ferguson
The National Coin Album, by David W. Lange
U.S. NUMISMATIC MAGAZINES
BEST ARTICLE OR SERIES OF ARTICLES
Coins: (Tie) “What Price Perfection?” by Tom DeLorey, COINage, and “Hidden in Plain Sight: Smithsonian Reveals Modern Era Treasures” by Jeff Garrett and Steve Roach, Coin World Special Edition
Tokens & Medals: “Habemus Papam: Popes on Coins and Medals” by David T. Alexander, COINage
Paper Money: “Paper Records “ by Scott Fybush, COINage
BEST COLUMN: “My Two Cents’ Worth,” Ed Reiter, COINage
BEST ISSUE: Coin World Special Edition, May 2013, Steve Roach, Editor
WORLD NUMISMATIC MAGAZINES
BEST ARTICLE OR SERIES OF ARTICLES:
Coins: “What Better Symbols – The Designing of a Nation’s Coinage” by Edward Colgan, Coin News
Tokens & Medals: “Rare U.S. Legion of Merit Award to an Aussie Coastwatcher Fetches Mere $235” by Dr. K.A. Rodgers, Australasian Coin & Banknote Magazine
Paper Money: “The Issues of Armée Catholique et Royale” by Kerry Rodgers, Coin News
BEST COLUMN: “From A to Z,” Bob Reis, World Coin News
BEST ISSUE: Coin News, July 2013, John W. Mussell, Editor
NON-PROFIT OR CLUB NUMISMATIC PUBLICATIONS
BEST ARTICLE, LARGE PUBLICATIONS: “The Tale of the Thurrock Potins” by Mark Fox, The Numismatist
BEST COLUMN, LARGE PUBLICATIONS: “Medieval Coins,” Allen G. Berman, The Numismatist
BEST ISSUE, LARGE PUBLICATIONS: American Numismatic Society Magazine, 2013 Issue 4, Peter van Alfen, Editor
BEST ARTICLE, SMALL PUBLICATIONS: “Numisgraphics – The Flesh and the Spirit” by John W. Adams, The Asylum
BEST COLUMN, SMALL PUBLICATIONS: “Exploring North Carolina Exonumia,” David Provost, North Carolina Numismatic Association Journal
BEST ISSUE, SMALL PUBLICATIONS: John Reich Journal, December 2013, John Reich Collectors Society, Brad Karoleff, Editor
NUMISMATIC NEWSPAPERS
BEST SPOT NEWS STORY OR CONTINUING COVERAGE OF DEVELOPING STORY IN NUMISMATICS: Continuing coverage of 1974-D aluminum cent, Paul Gilkes, Coin World
BEST ARTICLE OR SERIES OF ARTICLES:
Coins: “Stellas Illustrated Strange Theory” by R.W. Julian, Numismatic News
Tokens & Medals: “What Makes the 1776 Libertas Americana Medal So Special?” by Steve Roach, Coin World
Paper Money: “Hometown Notes Often Offer a Glimpse Behind the Scenes” by Michele Orzano, Coin World
BEST COLUMN: “Shades of the Blue and Grey,” Fred Reed, Bank Note Reporter
BEST ISSUE: Bank Note Reporter, July 2013, Robert Van Ryzin, Editor
NON-NUMISMATIC PUBLICATIONS
THE MAURICE M. GOULD MEMORIAL AWARD, BEST COLUMN: “Money Talk,” Frank J. Colletti, Lost Treasure Magazine
BEST ARTICLE: “Couple Stumbles on $10 Million in Rare Coins” by John Rogers, The Associated Press
COMPUTER SOFTWARE AND INTERNET WEB SITES
BEST WEB SITE COIN ARTICLE: “The Fabulous Eric Newman Collection” by Greg Reynolds, CoinWeek
BEST WEB SITE TOKEN AND MEDAL ARTICLE: “Spotlight on So-Called Dollars” by Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, CoinWeek
BEST WEB SITE PAPER MONEY ARTICLE: “The Sochi 100 Ruble Note and Other Circulating Russian Banknotes: A Brief Primer” by Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, CoinWeek
BEST WEB SITE COLUMN: “USA Coin Album,” David W. Lange, NGC News
BEST ONLINE NEWS WEB SITE: CoinWeek.com, David Lisot, Executive Producer; Scott Purvis, Webmaster
BEST DEALER WEB SITE: HeritageCoins.com, Heritage Auction Galleries, Paul Minshull, Michael Weems, Brian Shipman, Ryan Sokol and Stewart Huckaby
BEST NON-TRADE PRESS WEB SITE: Numismatics.org, American Numismatic Society
BEST INTERNET BLOG: “The Buzz,” Dave Harper, Numismatic News
BEST SOFTWARE: HA.com/Live, Heritage Auctions, Paul Minshull, Matt Jackson, Ryan Sokol and Michael Weems
AUCTION CATALOGS
BEST AUCTION CATALOG, COINS AND CURRENCY: “Missouri Cabinet Collection,” January 2014, Ira and Larry Goldberg
Extraordinary Merit: “Selections From the Eric P. Newman Collections, Part II,” November 2013, Heritage Auctions
BEST AUCTION CATALOG, BOOKS AND EXONUMIA: “John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, Part XXIV,” September 2013, Stack’s Bowers Galleries
COMMERCIAL PUBLICATIONS
LEE MARTIN FOUNDER’S AWARD for Best Investment Newsletter: Maurice H. Rosen, The Rosen Numismatic Advisory
BEST DEALER-PUBLISHED MAGAZINE OR NEWSPAPER: Investors Profit Advisory, Mike Fuljenz
SINGLE JUDGE
BEST ALL-AROUND PORTFOLIO: Greg Reynolds
AUDIO-VISUAL
BEST RADIO REPORT: “The Coin Show,” Mike Fuljenz, KLVI 560, Beaumont, Texas
BEST TELEVISION REPORT: “The Coin and Precious Metal Report,” Mike Fuljenz, KBTV-TV FOX 4, Beaumont, Texas
BEST NON-COMMERCIAL VIDEO: “More Advice for Coin Collectors,” CoinWeek.com, David Lisot, Producer; Michael Fuljenz, Author
BEST COMMERCIAL VIDEO: “Kagin’s Sells Saddle Ridge Gold Treasure With Amazon,” David Lisot
IN APPRECIATION
Arlene Germano, Entry Coordinator – For long and devoted service to the NLG and entrants in our Writer’s Competition
MEMORIAL AWARDS
JAMES L. MILLER MEMORIAL AWARD: David W. Lange, The Numismatist, “The Search for A.W. Faxon”
CLEMENT F. BAILEY MEMORIAL AWARD, BEST NEW WRITER: Daniel Wolf, American Numismatic Society, American Journal of Numismatics
BURNETT ANDERSON AWARD
Ed Reiter
THE RIBBIT
Tom DeLorey
