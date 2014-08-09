Hobby writers and editors win awards during NLG Bash

Coin World staff members received five awards from the Numismatic Literary Guild during the NLG Bash Aug. 7 in Rosemont, Ill.

John Albanese received the Clemy Award, highest honor of the Numismatic Literary Guild, during the organization's annual "bash" Aug. 7 in Rosemont, Ill.

The NLG Bash was conducted in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money.

Albanese is a veteran professional numismatist of more than three decades experience. He is a co-founder of Professional Coin Grading Service, founder of Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and co-founder of Certified Acceptance Corp.

"The highest honor of NLG is bestowed annually during the NLG Bash on an NLG member in recognition of writing skill, dedication to numismatics, sense of humor and dedication to the Numismatic Literary Guild," according to the organization. The first recipient of the award was Clement F. Bailey in 1968, for whom the award is named.

Coin World awards

Coin World and its staff were honored with five NLG awards.

The magazine won the Best Issue award for Coin World Special Edition, May 2013, while editor Steve Roach and freelance writer Jeff Garrett's piece entitled, "Hidden in Plain Sight: Smithsonian Reveals Modern Era Treasures," tied with a COINage piece for Best Article or Series of Articles.

Paul Gilkes, senior editor, U.S. coins, won the award for Best Spot News Story or Continuing Coverage of Developing Story in Numismatics for his coverage of the 1974-D aluminum cent. Roach won an award for Best Numismatic Newspaper Article on Tokens and Medals for “What Makes the 1776 Libertas Americana Medal So Special?” and Michele Orzano won the corresponding paper money award for “Hometown Notes Often Offer a Glimpse Behind the Scenes.”

The NLG bestowed numerous awards during the convention, as follows:

BOOKS

BOOK OF THE YEAR – The work having the greatest potential impact on numismatics: Whitman Encyclopedia of Obsolete Paper Money, by Q. David Bowers

BEST SPECIALIZED BOOK

United States Coins: New Jersey State Coppers, by Roger S. Siboni, John L. Howes and A. Buell Ish

World Coins: The Island Standard, by John Tully

Tokens and Medals: Utah Trade Tokens, Second Edition, by H. Robert Campbell

U.S. Paper Money: Panic Scrip of 1893, 1907 and 1914, by Neil Shafer and Tom Sheehan

World Paper Money: Standard Catalog of World Paper Money, Specialized Issues, 12th Edition. George S. Cuhaj, Editor

Numismatic Investments: Cash In Your Coins, by Beth Deisher

EXTRAORDINARY MERIT:

Ancient Coins, Ancient Skies, by George Latura

A Register of Liberty Seated Half Dollar Die Varieties, Volume IV, by Bill Bugert

Collecting Confederate Paper Money, by Pierre Fricke

Communion Tokens, by Michael Shutty Jr.

From Crime to Punishment – Counterfeit and Debased Currencies in Colonial and Pre-Federal America, by Philip J. Mossman

Money of the Bible, 3rd Edition, by Kenneth Bressett

The Dollar of 1804, The U.S. Mint’s Hidden Secret, by Mark Ferguson

The National Coin Album, by David W. Lange

U.S. NUMISMATIC MAGAZINES

BEST ARTICLE OR SERIES OF ARTICLES

Coins: (Tie) “What Price Perfection?” by Tom DeLorey, COINage, and “Hidden in Plain Sight: Smithsonian Reveals Modern Era Treasures” by Jeff Garrett and Steve Roach, Coin World Special Edition

Tokens & Medals: “Habemus Papam: Popes on Coins and Medals” by David T. Alexander, COINage

Paper Money: “Paper Records “ by Scott Fybush, COINage

BEST COLUMN: “My Two Cents’ Worth,” Ed Reiter, COINage

BEST ISSUE: Coin World Special Edition, May 2013, Steve Roach, Editor

WORLD NUMISMATIC MAGAZINES

BEST ARTICLE OR SERIES OF ARTICLES:

Coins: “What Better Symbols – The Designing of a Nation’s Coinage” by Edward Colgan, Coin News

Tokens & Medals: “Rare U.S. Legion of Merit Award to an Aussie Coastwatcher Fetches Mere $235” by Dr. K.A. Rodgers, Australasian Coin & Banknote Magazine

Paper Money: “The Issues of Armée Catholique et Royale” by Kerry Rodgers, Coin News

BEST COLUMN: “From A to Z,” Bob Reis, World Coin News

BEST ISSUE: Coin News, July 2013, John W. Mussell, Editor

NON-PROFIT OR CLUB NUMISMATIC PUBLICATIONS

BEST ARTICLE, LARGE PUBLICATIONS: “The Tale of the Thurrock Potins” by Mark Fox, The Numismatist

BEST COLUMN, LARGE PUBLICATIONS: “Medieval Coins,” Allen G. Berman, The Numismatist

BEST ISSUE, LARGE PUBLICATIONS: American Numismatic Society Magazine, 2013 Issue 4, Peter van Alfen, Editor

BEST ARTICLE, SMALL PUBLICATIONS: “Numisgraphics – The Flesh and the Spirit” by John W. Adams, The Asylum

BEST COLUMN, SMALL PUBLICATIONS: “Exploring North Carolina Exonumia,” David Provost, North Carolina Numismatic Association Journal

BEST ISSUE, SMALL PUBLICATIONS: John Reich Journal, December 2013, John Reich Collectors Society, Brad Karoleff, Editor

NUMISMATIC NEWSPAPERS

BEST SPOT NEWS STORY OR CONTINUING COVERAGE OF DEVELOPING STORY IN NUMISMATICS: Continuing coverage of 1974-D aluminum cent, Paul Gilkes, Coin World

BEST ARTICLE OR SERIES OF ARTICLES:

Coins: “Stellas Illustrated Strange Theory” by R.W. Julian, Numismatic News

Tokens & Medals: “What Makes the 1776 Libertas Americana Medal So Special?” by Steve Roach, Coin World

Paper Money: “Hometown Notes Often Offer a Glimpse Behind the Scenes” by Michele Orzano, Coin World

BEST COLUMN: “Shades of the Blue and Grey,” Fred Reed, Bank Note Reporter

BEST ISSUE: Bank Note Reporter, July 2013, Robert Van Ryzin, Editor

NON-NUMISMATIC PUBLICATIONS

THE MAURICE M. GOULD MEMORIAL AWARD, BEST COLUMN: “Money Talk,” Frank J. Colletti, Lost Treasure Magazine

BEST ARTICLE: “Couple Stumbles on $10 Million in Rare Coins” by John Rogers, The Associated Press

COMPUTER SOFTWARE AND INTERNET WEB SITES

BEST WEB SITE COIN ARTICLE: “The Fabulous Eric Newman Collection” by Greg Reynolds, CoinWeek

BEST WEB SITE TOKEN AND MEDAL ARTICLE: “Spotlight on So-Called Dollars” by Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, CoinWeek

BEST WEB SITE PAPER MONEY ARTICLE: “The Sochi 100 Ruble Note and Other Circulating Russian Banknotes: A Brief Primer” by Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, CoinWeek

BEST WEB SITE COLUMN: “USA Coin Album,” David W. Lange, NGC News

BEST ONLINE NEWS WEB SITE: CoinWeek.com, David Lisot, Executive Producer; Scott Purvis, Webmaster

BEST DEALER WEB SITE: HeritageCoins.com, Heritage Auction Galleries, Paul Minshull, Michael Weems, Brian Shipman, Ryan Sokol and Stewart Huckaby

BEST NON-TRADE PRESS WEB SITE: Numismatics.org, American Numismatic Society

BEST INTERNET BLOG: “The Buzz,” Dave Harper, Numismatic News

BEST SOFTWARE: HA.com/Live, Heritage Auctions, Paul Minshull, Matt Jackson, Ryan Sokol and Michael Weems

AUCTION CATALOGS

BEST AUCTION CATALOG, COINS AND CURRENCY: “Missouri Cabinet Collection,” January 2014, Ira and Larry Goldberg

Extraordinary Merit: “Selections From the Eric P. Newman Collections, Part II,” November 2013, Heritage Auctions

BEST AUCTION CATALOG, BOOKS AND EXONUMIA: “John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, Part XXIV,” September 2013, Stack’s Bowers Galleries

COMMERCIAL PUBLICATIONS

LEE MARTIN FOUNDER’S AWARD for Best Investment Newsletter: Maurice H. Rosen, The Rosen Numismatic Advisory

BEST DEALER-PUBLISHED MAGAZINE OR NEWSPAPER: Investors Profit Advisory, Mike Fuljenz

SINGLE JUDGE

BEST ALL-AROUND PORTFOLIO: Greg Reynolds

AUDIO -VISUAL

BEST RADIO REPORT: “The Coin Show,” Mike Fuljenz, KLVI 560, Beaumont, Texas

BEST TELEVISION REPORT: “The Coin and Precious Metal Report,” Mike Fuljenz, KBTV-TV FOX 4, Beaumont, Texas

BEST NON-COMMERCIAL VIDEO: “More Advice for Coin Collectors,” CoinWeek.com, David Lisot, Producer; Michael Fuljenz, Author

BEST COMMERCIAL VIDEO: “Kagin’s Sells Saddle Ridge Gold Treasure With Amazon,” David Lisot

IN APPRECIATION

Arlene Germano, Entry Coordinator – For long and devoted service to the NLG and entrants in our Writer’s Competition

MEMORIAL AWARDS

JAMES L. MILLER MEMORIAL AWARD: David W. Lange, The Numismatist, “The Search for A.W. Faxon”

CLEMENT F. BAILEY MEMORIAL AWARD, BEST NEW WRITER: Daniel Wolf, American Numismatic Society, American Journal of Numismatics

BURNETT ANDERSON AWARD

Ed Reiter

THE RIBBIT

Tom DeLorey