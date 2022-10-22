Hobby videographer David Lisot, 69, dies after minor surgery

Videographer David Lisot at the helm of his video camera.

Noted numismatist and videographer David Lisot, 69 — who documented thousands of specialty club meetings and numismatic presentations at coin shows around the country for decades — died unexpectedly Oct. 15 in Texas of complications from minor surgery.

After spending a number of years as a coin dealer in California, Colorado and Texas, Mr. Lisot transitioned to videography in 1986. In 1999, he founded CoinTelevision.

Colorado numismatist Bill Rosenblum, with whom Mr. Lisot was to share a bourse table the weekend of Oct. 8 at a Denver coin show, said Mr. Lisot was unable to attend the show because of hospitalization for kidney stones.

Mr. Lisot held memberships in at least 10 numismatic organizations, including the American Numismatic Association, Central States Numismatic Society, Professional Numismatists Guild, and the National Silver Dollar Roundtable, which recognized him with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

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Mr. Lisot held a seat on the NSDR board at the time of his death.

Rosenblum said he met Mr. Lisot in Colorado in 1971. Rosenblum said Mr. Lisot bought and sold coins and paper money part-time while attending the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Mr. Lisot subsequently moved to Southern California. In the 1980s, Mr. Lisot conducted auctions with the Society of International Numismatist Conventions.

Mr. Lisot had a daily show on numismatics broadcast over the Financial News Network. He also once served on the staff of Heritage Auctions.

Mr. Lisot is survived by his companion, Debbie Lovell; two siblings; two children; and a grandchild.

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