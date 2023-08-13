Historical Indian peace medals at Stack’s Bowers

This oval 1881 James A. Garfield peace medal has a rich provenance that traces back to James A. Garfield Velarde, a principal chief of the Jicarilla Apache, and comes with a chain for suspension.

A Third Size Jackson silver medal, graded Choice Fine and carrying on the obverse what the cataloger described as "a pair of ancient scratches right of Jackson’s face" that "look to be intentional from some angles," realized $10,200 in the Stack's Bowers June 13 auction.

This “First Size” silver 1829 Andrew Jackson peace medal, pierced at the top for suspension and graded Fine by the auctioneer, was described as “essentially an ideal specimen that clearly served its intended purpose, worn" by the recipient; it realized $14,400 and is one of just 19 known in this size.

A second size 1803 Thomas Jefferson silver peace medal has some curious stippled engraving adorning the jacket. Graded Fine, it sold for $55,200 on June 13 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

This oval 1881 James A. Garfield peace medal carries a provenance to Jicarilla Apache Chief James Garfield Velarde and realized $72,000. It is documented in an 1899 photograph with the distinctive chain.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered Indian peace medals at its June 13 Numismatic Americana and Early American Coins session, including an 1801 Thomas Jefferson peace medal, the second size of three sizes cataloged, and two silver 1829 Andrew Jackson peace medals. A James A Garfield medal was also among the items offered.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered Indian peace medals at its June 13 Numismatic Americana and Early American Coins session.

A quintessential example of the type is an 1801 Thomas Jefferson peace medal measuring 76.2 millimeters in diameter, which is called “Second Size” of the three sizes of this medal cataloged. It is graded Fine by the auctioneers, who call it “a really handsome specimen” as it shows evidence of wear without the damage that is often seen on peace medals. The medal consists of two silver shells, and examples are often dented, pierced or even partially separated.

Perhaps most interesting is that someone added a few dotted lines over Jefferson’s shoulder, down his chest and along his arm. “Though these additions could have been added by anyone, they are clearly very old, and they do not seem fitting with any European attire.”

It sold for $55,200, less than the $69,000 it realized at Stack’s May 2007 John Jay Ford auction.

Presented Garfield medal

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In contrast to the Jefferson medal, the 1881 James A. Garfield Indian peace medal was struck in just one size: an oval measuring 70 by 58.9 millimeters.

The offered medal has a rich provenance that traces back to James A. Garfield Velarde, a principal chief of the Jicarilla Apache, and comes with a chain for suspension. The medal itself was originally pierced for suspension, but this was repaired long ago and a custom suspension hanger was added.

The catalogers wrote, “It has been long believed that President Garfield presented this medal to him, and that he took the President’s name as his own, in his honor,” though contemporary historical references are missing to confirm this, “and the timing of his rank as chief does not align well with the period in which the Garfield medals are known to have been struck and distributed.”

One of just five known silver examples and graded Fine, it sold for $72,000.

It has a lengthy ownership history and is included in several near-contemporary photographs, including an 1899 studio portrait of the chief. An example of this photograph is in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which explains, “In this studio portrait — taken twelve years after his people were relocated to a reservation — he wears a mix of Euro-American clothing and Native regalia: a white collared shirt and a waistcoat, a fur sash decorated with conchos, shell ear ornaments, and a shell necklace.” It was widely reproduced and sold as postcards by the Detroit Photographic Company.

Two Jackson silver medals

The auction offered two silver 1829 Andrew Jackson peace medals.

The first measures 76 millimeters and is a “First Size” medal, pierced at the top for suspension, and was graded Fine by the auctioneer who called it “essentially an ideal specimen that clearly served its intended purpose, worn as a mark of status and pride by the original recipient and possibly his descendants for a long time.” It realized $14,400 and is one of just 19 known in this size, with 10 in museum collections.

A “Third Size” Jackson silver medal measuring 50.8 millimeters graded Choice Fine that sold for $10,200 is similarly pierced for suspension. It has the light marks typical of these, “while a pair of ancient scratches right of Jackson’s face look to be intentional from some angles, almost as an arm and hand, hitting Jackson across the forehead.” Stack’s Bowers speculates that these might be commentary on the Jackson administration’s treatment of Native Americans, while recognizing that “well-worn Peace medals tell a different history than do sharper examples, as these were the medals long-worn by their recipients and carry deeper degrees of indigenous connection and history.”

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