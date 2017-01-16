US Coins
A medal that made first trip through Panama Canal
- Published: Jan 16, 2017, 4 AM
A 1914 medal commemorating the opening of the Panama Canal is the focus of our latest #CWShowAndTell video.
Fifty thousand of these medals were struck and placed on the Cristobal, the first ship to pass through the canal in August 1914.
These medals are popular with collectors, and are widely available in the online marketplace. But the one Gibbs shows off is notable
Have a look at the medal and hear its full story:
