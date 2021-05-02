Higher prices from U.S. Mint don’t stop set purchases

The 2021-S Silver Proof set costs $45 more than the 2020-S set even though it contains three fewer .999 silver quarter dollars.

A 75 percent hike in the price for the 2021-S Silver Proof set compared with the 2020-S set is apparently not deterring U.S. Mint customers from placing orders for the current year’s set.

The 2021-S Silver Proof set went on sale April 22 at $105 per set, $45 higher than the previous year’s set, despite containing three fewer .999 fine silver quarter dollars.

First day sales reached 165,401 sets. The April 25 sales report indicates 172,468 sets were purchased.

The 2020-S set reached total sales of 313,195 coins by the time sales ended.

The Mint hiked the price on 15 numismatic products effective Jan. 1, 2021. The price for the Silver Proof set was actually increased in late 2020 for that year’s set, and stayed at the new level when the 2021 set was introduced. The U.S. Mint has offered no justification for the price hike on a set with fewer coins.

The 2020-S set is a 10-coin set, with the five 2020-S America the Beautiful quarter dollars, Roosevelt dime and Kennedy half dollar each struck in .999 fine silver.

The 2020-S set also includes the copper-plated zinc Lincoln cent, copper-nickel Jefferson 5-cent coin, and manganese-brass clad Native American dollar.

The 2021-S set contains those three base metal coins and the silver Roosevelt dime and silver Kennedy half dollar, but only two silver quarter dollars: the 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar and the Gen. George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollar.

