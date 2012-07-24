Heritage Summer FUN auction exceeds $9.3 million
- Published: Jul 24, 2012, 8 PM
Collector favorites led the way as the official auction of the Summer FUN convention, held by Heritage Auctions, exceeded $9.3 million in sales. This auction took place July 12-15 in Orlando and over the Internet at www.HA.com/Coins.
The marquee lot of the auction was an uncirculated example of the 1893-S Morgan Dollar, the undisputed key date among circulation issues in this heavily collected series. Although graded only MS60, we thought the coin had excellent eye appeal, and the winning bidder clearly agreed with us as the coin sold for $103,603.50.
A high end Roman Gold proof 1909 half eagle took next honors, selling for $92,000. Perhaps 30 or so of these coins exist today in all grades, and at MS66+, with the CAC sticker, this is one of the finest available examples.
Other highlights include but are not limited to:
- 1907 $20 High Relief, Wire Rim MS66+ NGC, realized $74,750
- 1854 G$1 Type Two MS66 PCGS, realized $54,625
- 1776 Continental Dollar, CURRENCY, Pewter AU55 PCGS, realized $54,625
- 1937-D 5C Three-Legged MS66 PCGS, realized $54,625
- 1848 $2 1/2 CAL. AU58 NGC, realized $53,187
The next Heritage Signature Auction is already open for bidding at www.HA.com/coins.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction