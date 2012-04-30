Heritage sponsors ANS lectures in Beverly Hills

David Michaels and Andrew Meadows will speak May 9 about ancient coinage in a lecture series sponsored by Heritage Auction Galleries.

Michaels will discuss “The Shoshana Collection: Culture, Conflict and Coinage in the Ancient Holy Land,” while Meadows will explore “Iran and Greece: Then and Now,” in lectures at the auction firm’s Beverly Hills, Calif., office, at 9478 W. Olympic Blvd.

Registration is required for the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

Michaels is director of Classical Coins at Heritage. Michaels’ 25 years of classical numismatic experience includes a specialty in Roman Imperial coinage, with an extensive background in Greek, Byzantine, Dark Age and medieval coins as well. Michaels is also a lecturer and author.

Meadows is deputy director of the American Numismatic Society. Meadows is a specialist in the history, numismatics and epigraphy of the Hellenistic Greek world. Meadows has written and edited more than 70 books and articles, including three volumes in the Sylloge Nummorum Graecorum series and Coin Hoards IX and X.

To register, telephone the auction house at 1-800-872-6467, Ext. 1050. ¦