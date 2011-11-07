Heritage sponsors ANS lecture series on Colonial coinage

Heritage Numismatic Auctions is sponsoring the American Numismatic Society’s Nov. 15 lecture series in New York devoted to Colonial coinage.

A 5:30 p.m. reception followed by two lectures beginning at 6 p.m. will be held at ANS headquarters at 75 Varick St., Floor 11, in Manhattan.

Christopher J. Salmon, author of the award-winning 2011 reference, Silver Coins of Massachusetts, will address “The Silver Coins of Massachusetts: Concepts and Controversies in Classification & Minting Technique.”

Salmon will be followed by Mark Borckardt, senior cataloger of U.S. coins at Heritage, who will lecture on “Who Were They? The Life and Times of Colonial American Die Sinkers.”

RSVP is required to membership@numismatics.org, telephone 212-571-4470, Ext. 117. The ANS website is at www.numismatics.org. ¦