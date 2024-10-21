Heritage sets record with 1895 Proof Morgan silver dollar

Heritage set a record Sept. 12 as a Proof 67+ Deep Cameo 1895 Morgan dollar sold for $324,000. GreatCollections sold an 1879 Flowing Hair gold $4 stella in Proof 66 for $281,250 on Sept. 22. Both carried green CAC stickers.

Heritage set a record for a Proof 1895 Morgan dollar at its Sept. 12 Premier Session auction when a Proof 67+ Deep Cameo example graded by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker sold for $324,000. No circulation strike 1895 Morgan dollars from the Philadelphia Mint are known — perhaps none were ever produced — so collectors must make due with the one of the 880 Proof examples if a Philadelphia Mint 1895 Morgan dollar is required.

Heritage called its eye appeal terrific, “with razor-sharp definition on all design elements and deeply mirrored fields that create intense cameo contrast with the frosty devices,” adding, “The mostly brilliant surfaces are virtually pristine, with just a few subtle hints of pale gold toning.”

It had previously been graded Proof 67 Deep Cameo by PCGS and realized $199,750 at an April 2017 Heritage auction. It was upgraded and approved by CAC before selling for $269,500 at a David Lawrence online auction in June 2020 where it established a record-price for the issue. That cataloger said, “A perfect strike, deep mirrors, and strong cameo contrast come together to create this virtually flawless specimen.”

Forever popular stellas

The 1879 gold $4 stella pattern is another issue that is not rare in an absolute sense, with a reported mintage of 425 or so, while authors like John Dannreuther estimate that as many as 600 may have been produced. GreatCollections offered one graded Proof 66 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker that realized $281,250 at its Sept. 22 session. While technically patterns, they are widely collected as part of high-end gold type sets and they are listed on their own page in the “Red Book.”

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The issue was proposed as a world trade coin and enjoyed broad distribution to non-collectors at the time of issue, so many show light wear from time served a pocket piece, or impairments from use as jewelry. A rarer Coiled Hair obverse design was also used in 1879, and the 1880 Flowing Hair and Coiled Hair stellas are both elusive.

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